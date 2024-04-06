Carl Sandburg hosts annual career expo in Galesburg
More than 50 businesses and organizations will be on hand to meet with job seekers at the 32nd annual Carl Sandburg College Career Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in John Lewis Gymnasium on the Galesburg campus, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.
The career expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including a list of participating organizations, visit here.
The following organizations are scheduled to participate in the career expo (subject to change):
Galesburg Parks and Recreation
Illinois Department of Children & Family Services
Illinois Department of Corrections
LHC Group – Illinois Home Health Care
Local Union 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters
Love’s Travel Stop/Love’s Truck Care
Lutheran Hillside Village/Lutheran Senior Services
Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab/Oakwood Estates
Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 91
Stone-Hayes Center for Independent Living
Jill Barclay Group at eXp Realty
The Project of the Quad Cities
Western Illinois Managed Home Services
Western Illinois University ROTC
Additional organizations may be represented the day of the event. For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development, at 309-341-5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu.
