Carl Sandburg hosts annual career expo in Galesburg

More than 50 businesses and organizations will be on hand to meet with job seekers at the 32nd annual Carl Sandburg College Career Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in John Lewis Gymnasium on the Galesburg campus, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.

The career expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including a list of participating organizations, visit here.

The following organizations are scheduled to participate in the career expo (subject to change):

Advance Services

Bridgeway

Caring Senior Service

Carle Health

Carl Sandburg College

Castor Home Nursing

Core Dermatology

DD Homes Network

Discovery Depot

Galesburg Fire Department

Galesburg Parks and Recreation

Galesburg Radio

Gates

General Mills

Genesis Health

Graham Health System

Heat and Control

Help at Home

Horizons HR Services

Hy-Vee

IHSA officials

Illinois Department of Children & Family Services

Illinois Department of Corrections

Illinois State Police

John Deere

Knox County Health Department

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

LHC Group – Illinois Home Health Care

Local Union 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters

Love’s Travel Stop/Love’s Truck Care

Lutheran Hillside Village/Lutheran Senior Services

Macomb Police Department

Martin Tractor

McDonough District Hospital

Memorial Health

Memorial Hospital

Monmouth Police Department

Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab/Oakwood Estates

Royal Publishing

Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 91

StaffQuick

Stone-Hayes Center for Independent Living

Jill Barclay Group at eXp Realty

The Project of the Quad Cities

Thrive Community Services

Tompkins State Bank

United States Air Force

United States Army

United States Marine Corps

United States Post Office

Western Illinois Managed Home Services

Western Illinois University ROTC

Wexford Health

Yemm Automotive Group

Yetter Manufacturing Company

Additional organizations may be represented the day of the event. For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development, at 309-341-5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu.

