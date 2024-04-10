Carl Junction man remains in custody on child sexual abuse charge

Apr. 10—A Carl Junction man charged this past weekend with sexual abuse of a boy under 12 years old is being screened for pretrial release.

Kainnon T. Stone, 29, was arrested Friday and arraigned Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of statutory sodomy with a child following an investigation by Carl Junction police.

He appeared in court again Wednesday via video conference with the Jasper County Jail concerning a requested modification of his bond, which is set at $50,000. Judge Joseph Hensley agreed to have the defendant evaluated for pretrial release and set Stone's next hearing for April 17.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the boy disclosed to investigators that Stone has been sexually abusing him over the course of the past year and that he last did so on March 15. The boy reported that the abuse always occurred on weekend mornings when his mother was asleep and that when he'd tell his mother about it, she would insist that he was just having a dream, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.