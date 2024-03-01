Carl Junction man draws federal prison time in meth trafficking case

Mar. 1—A federal judge sentenced a Carl Junction man this week to 12 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool assessed 35-year-old Chet E. Mercer the prison term without parole at a sentencing hearing Thursday in federal court in Springfield. Mercer had pleaded guilty in October to possessing meth with intent to distribute and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Officers with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team made a controlled buy of 106 grams of meth from the defendant on Nov. 19, 2021, and then served a search warrant 11 days later on his residence and a camper parked inside his garage.

A bag containing another 363 grams of meth that tested at 97% purity and a 9 mm handgun were found inside the camper. Agents also seized various drug trafficking paraphernalia in the course of the search.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentencing that Mercer admitted his involvement in trafficking and is believed to have distributed at least 10 kilograms of meth he would go to Oklahoma City to pick up in pounds.

He is believed to have begun such criminal activity as early as 2013, using his dump truck business to transport the meth back to Missouri for distribution.