Carl Brown Sr. left legacy through his success as a grocer and community involvement

Carl L. Brown Sr. was in the grocery business for nearly 60 years, but perhaps his greatest achievements came from his accomplishments while serving the community. Among his various leadership positions, he was a president of the Mount Vernon Avenue District Improvement Association and vice president of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority board.

Carl L. Brown Sr. was born on February 9, 1917, in Columbus, and spent his boyhood years in Westerville. When he graduated from Westerville High School in 1934, he was the only African American student in his class.

In 1937, after experiencing racial discrimination as a clerk at an A&P supermarket in Columbus, he left that job and started his own business. Within a year, Brown used $84 in savings to rent a fruit and vegetable stand in the East Market. It was so successful that in 1941 he started the Carl Brown Fruit Market at 1053 Mount Vernon Ave.

Carl L. Brown Sr. pictured in his grocery store at 1289 Mount Vernon Ave. in May 1968, shortly before expanding his business at a new location at 1315 Mount Vernon Ave.

In 1950, Brown transformed his business into an IGA franchise, establishing the Carl L. Brown IGA Foodliner at 1289 Mount Vernon Ave. His business flourished, and in 1969, he built a new store at 1315 Mount Vernon Ave., securing one of the largest business loans in the city at the time.

During the grand opening, Brown generously gave away 50 heaping baskets of food to customers. Brown owned and operated the grocery store for decades, becoming part of the fabric of Columbus’ Near East Side.

Beginning in 1981. Carl Brown Sr.'s IGA Foodliner began an annual Christmas Food Shopping Spree. Participants had 3 minutes to load shopping carts with food for designated families.

He was deeply committed to community improvement. Beginning in 1981, he organized an annual Christmas shopping spree for low-income families. Local celebrities would grab groceries off the shelves while an employee followed behind with a shopping cart.

In addition to his business accomplishments, like receiving the Ohio Small Businessman Award from the federal Small Business Association (SBA), Brown actively participated in various groups and organizations dedicated to enhancing the African American community. He served as the vice chair of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and was a past president of the Mount Vernon Avenue District Improvement Association.

Carl L. Brown Sr. receiving the Ohio Businessman of the Year Award on June 6, 1968, at a luncheon at The Neil House. Brown was selected for the federal Small Business Association award from among 500,000 Ohio small businesses.

He also was a member of the NAACP Columbus chapter, the East Central Citizens Organization, the Columbus Metropolitan Area Community Action Organization (CMACAO) and treasurer of the Model Cities Neighborhood Assembly.

Carl Brown while serving as treasurer of the Model Cities Neighborhood Assembly in the early 1970s. The Model Cities Program was an element of President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society and War on Poverty.

Brown left a legacy through his business success, community involvement and commitment to uplifting others. At the time of his death in 1994, a longtime grocery store patron said of him, “He was the most respected man I ever knew. He respected people and demanded respect from people.”

While working for the Model Cities program, Carl Brown worked with many city leaders. Brown (left) is pictured here with then-Columbus Mayor Sensenbrenner (right) in front of plans for the Crossroads Apartments in the Somerset subdivision on Columbus' Northeast Side.

