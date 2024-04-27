Carjacking teens from Bellevue arrested in Vancouver, Washington

On Friday, April 26, four teens were arrested in Vancouver, Washington for a carjacking that happened in Bellevue.

It started with four teens in a stolen white Hyundai Elantra following the victim to their neighborhood near the 10000 block of Northeast 13th Place in Bellevue when they approached the victim at gunpoint.

After a short exchange, the suspects stole the victim’s black BMW X5 and personal belongings. The Hyundai and the personal belongings of the victims were abandoned not far from where the victim was carjacked.

During the investigation, Tumwater Police were contacted about a vehicle that matched the description and suspects dumping the victim’s belongings.

At around 9:00 p.m., the suspects attempted to enter Joint Base Lewis-McChord but failed. They were then pursued by Washington State Patrol officers as they drove southbound on Interstate 5.

The police arrested four male teenagers aged 14, 15, 16, and 17 years old after the pursuit ended near Exit 14 in Vancouver.

Bellevue Police took custody of the teens and charged them with First Degree Robbery and possession of a stolen car. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.