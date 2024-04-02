Carjacking takes unexpected turn when defiant victim pulls gun and fires, NC cops say

An accused carjacker waving a knife saw the tables turn when his intended victim pulled a gun and started firing, according to investigators in Lincoln County, North Carolina.

The suspect, Billy Ray Galloway, ended up hospitalized for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the Lincolnton Police Department said in a news release.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Times Turnaround gas station on East Main Street in Lincolnton, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered the victim, who was a customer at the gas station. The victim told officers that a male ... entered his vehicle and attempted to steal it while brandishing a knife,” police said.

“The victim then retrieved his handgun and fired the gun, striking Mr. Galloway. Mr. Galloway was still on scene when officers arrived and was treated by Lincoln County EMS for the gunshot wound before being transported by EMS to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.”

The identity of the intended victim was not released.

Galloway, 39, of Denver, NC, was arrested after being discharged from the hospital. He is charged with attempted robbery, police said.

Gunfire erupts on I-85 when four drivers begin chasing each other, NC sheriff says

Charlotte triple-homicide suspect fled to notorious off-the-grid ‘city,’ CA cops say

Dunkin’ employee shoots at customer for complaining about slow service, NC cops say