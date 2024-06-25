Carjackers flee from troopers in Putnam

Jun. 24—Three men involved in a carjacking in the parking lot of a Sevier County hotel last week were able to elude troopers following a pursuit from the area of Monterey to the Center Hill Dam exit on I-40.

Sevierville Police reported around 10:15 p.m. last Sunday three armed black males — including one wearing a mask — approached occupants in a 2024 Lincoln Aviator in the parking lot of the Clarion Pointe Hotel on Parkway and took the vehicle at gunpoint.

Pigeon Forge Police issued a state-wide broadcast to be on the lookout for the vehicle and suspects.

A press release from the city of Sevierville reported later the vehicle was found bonded near Crossville.

Crossville detectives and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigators, however, told the Chronicle last week they were unaware of the recovery of the vehicle in this area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol did respond Thursday that Cookeville-based troopers spotted the vehicle near Monterey at the 304 mile marker traveling west "at a very high speed."

Troopers pursued the vehicle through the Cookeville city limits and during the chase, a tire air deflation device was successfully used at the 276 mile marker.

The disabled vehicle continued west and crashed at the 268 mile marker, just west of the Center Hill Dam exit.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene but the suspects were able to flee on foot and elude arrest.

Authorities are continuing to work on identifying the trio and take them into custody.

Thursday, Sevierville Public Information Officer Bob Stahlke said there was nothing new to report on the hijacking.

Stahlke declined comment when asked if the suspects had known Cumberland County connections or were just passing through the county.

