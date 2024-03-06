Carjackers take Corvette at gun point near DeLand, according to sheriff's office

A pistol with an extended magazine was found in a Corvette taken at gunpoint in a carjacking near DeLand on Tuesday.

A man's car was taken at gunpoint in a carjacking in the Spring Hill community near DeLand on Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies said.

The incident was reported at 3:47 p.m. on South Thompson Street.

The victim reported he was robbed and his black Corvette was stolen at gunpoint, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, with the help of a helicopter, took two suspects into custody at 4:32 p.m. They recovered the Corvette and found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine in the driver's seat. A second handgun was located on the ground nearby, deputies said.

