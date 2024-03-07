Carjacker sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in kidnapping of women in North Texas

A carjacker who kidnapped two women in North Texas while trying to avoid law enforcement has been sentenced to 30 years in prison , federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Anthony Scott Gordon, 36, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime and was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, according to the news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas.

Gordon admitted in plea papers that on Aug. 6, 2020, he walked up to a Ford F150 parked off Interstate 20 in Fort Worth with a gun in each hand, according to the news release. He ran up to the pickup truck and shot one gun toward the street while aiming the other at the driver. The driver feared for her life and got out of the vehicle. Gordon sped away.

Four days later, Gordon went into a Richardson store through the back door and aimed a gun at an employee, according to the news release. He demanded the employee’s vehicle that was parked outside and the employee handed over the keys. He told her he would shoot her if she tried to call police and got in the vehicle and left.

Authorities said that in late August, Gordon kidnapped another woman while trying keeping his identity from being shared with police. He hit her in the head with a gun and crushed her iPhone in his bare hand, according to the news release. The next day, he dragged her down a flight of stairs and forced her into his car at gunpoint. The woman screamed and tried to fight back when he pushed her into the backseat and started driving around Dallas.

Gordon said while the woman was in the car that he needed to “get out of the state,” according to the news release. She convinced him to park at a motel, where she managed to escape. After she escaped, Gordon sent a text to her threatening to hurt her.

“I swear to god ima hurt you bad ... I promised I’ll make it long and painful,” Gordon said in the text, according to the DOJ.

In early September, Gordon kidnapped yet another victim in an attempted to evade arrest, authorities said.

Gordon found his second victim when he went to Fort Worth for a drug deal and spotted police and fled, according to the news release. He raced into a woman’s house through the back door, grabbed her by the neck and aimed a gun at her before leading her at gunpoint toward the front of the house. The woman was able to get free and escape through the front door, where police met her.

Police searched Gordon’s vehicle and found a .40-caliber handgun and a stolen 12-gauge shotgun.