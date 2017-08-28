Carjacker in America dragged down street with trousers falling off

A man who attempted to hijack a car was filmed holding onto the door handle of the vehicle as it moved off, dragging him down the road and pulling his shorts down in the process.

Extraordinary footage, filmed by witnesses in Kent, Washington, shows a large SUV approaching, with the man holding onto the door handle as he is dragged along a busy road.

The vehicle then comes to a halt, and the half-naked man stands and momentarily opens the door of the car before the driver moves off again, with the man still clutching the door handle.

He fails to keep up with the moving vehicle, falls down, but still maintains his grasp on the door handle and continues being dragged along the road as the vehicle disappears from view.

Police in Kent confirmed to local news outlet Kiro 7 that the man was wanted for several attempted carjackings in the area.

Following the incident, which was witnessed by Twitter users @Sahrmoiwo1 and @SukkChahal, police said the man was arrested.

He was reportedly taken to hospital, while several of his victims were also taken to hospital for minor injuries sustained during the attempted carjackings.

The police also said the man punched various other cars, and reportedly tried to break door handles to gain entry.



