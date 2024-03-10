Caring Services renovates historic home to serve addicts in recovery

Mar. 9—HIGH POINT — A 100-year-old house will play a critical role in battling a modern-day problem.

The century-old David O. Cecil House, located on Oakwood Street in the city's Oakwood Historic District, this month will open as a Caring Services transitional house for men who are in early recovery from a substance use disorder.

"That's what Caring Services does," explains Teresa Hinkle, clinical director of the High Point-based nonprofit. "We have outpatient treatment, and then we have transitional housing for people who need a stable and safe place to live while they're in early recovery."

An open house for the newly renovated historic residence will be held March 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., and men in recovery are expected to begin moving in before the end of the month.

Caring Services bought the house about a year ago, and it needed a lot of work.

"There was not a wall in this whole house that wasn't a mess," says Becky Yates, founder and executive director of Caring Services, during a tour of the house this past week. "Every wall had to be sanded and repainted. We have a new heating and air system upstairs and a new water line to the street. We have all new doors."

Work was still under way during the tour, but there was still much to show off. For example, the Barnabas Network — a nonprofit furniture bank in Greensboro — donated furnishings for the bedrooms and communal living spaces, as well as a washer and dryer. Other supporters donated two refrigerators, a freezer, artwork for the walls and other home furnishings accessories. Bedrooms featured new LED lighting and window blinds.

Volunteer Wes Tyner, a former addict who came through the Caring Services program a number of years ago, painted the front porch and did other work around the house. Another volunteer, the parent of an individual who came through the program, painted an illustration on the hearth.

"Trust me, this house did not look like this when we bought it," Yates says. "It was a mess."

Built in 1924 in the Bungalow/Craftsman style, the approximately 3,700-square-foot house is an eye-catcher with its unique exterior of North Carolina quartzite. It was originally owned by David O. Cecil, a High Point furniture manufacturer.

Before Caring Services bought the house, it had been a boarding house for about 30 years. Now, the house will serve a critical need in the field of recovery, Hinkle says.

"Everywhere in North Carolina, there's a need for more housing, particularly for people who are struggling with substance use or mental health issues," she says. "For Caring Services specifically, we've been on a wait list for about two years, which means that our program is one in, one out — there's always somebody who's waiting."

Caring Services currently has 82 beds in its transitional housing and permanent housing programs for individuals who are struggling with addiction to alcohol and other drugs, according to Hinkle. The house getting ready to open will add 17 beds to that number, some of them in single bedrooms and some in doubles.

Hinkle says the new transitional house is part of the agency's mission to help as many people as possible who are impacted by addiction.

"With recovery, there's such a small window of time when the individual is ready to come in and make such big changes in their life," she says.

"It's hard to say, 'We'd love to have you, but you've got to wait until we have a bed.' It's hard to say that day in and day out, so we're always trying to figure out how we can serve all the people who come to us and say 'We need your help.' We don't want to leave anybody out there."

Want to go? Caring Services will host an open house at its new transitional house at 109 Oakwood St. from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Tours will be given, and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call Caring Services at 336-886-5594.

