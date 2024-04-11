Caring for the elderly: Brookridge Heights holds pop-in interviews

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support held a job fair on Wednesday that continues on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Applicants need nothing but a desire to help people, and have a friendly disposition. All training will be provided by the Brookridge Heights staff. They are looking to fill a variety of positions from nursing care to various support positions.

Elder care facilities throughout the country have seen a shortage of workers since the pandemic.

“We are looking for passionate people,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Director of Sales and Marketing, Brookridge Heights. “Passionate people who want to get into senior living. We have a variety of positions that are available from caregivers, med techs, folks who want to work in dietary. We do all the training right here on the job, so no prior experience is necessary. We really just aim for folks who have a passion to want to help others. Who would want to come here and be a part of our team to do that for the seniors that live here. The prerequisite that’s required is right here. You have to come here with heart and passion. We can do all of the rest of the training right here for the right candidate.”

Hiring managers will be on site all day to answer questions. No appointment is necessary to attend this event.

