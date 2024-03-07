Caring for the apple trees

Mar. 6—WATERFORD — Friends of Harkness pruned apple trees Wednesday at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford.

The group started pruning the trees in middle of February and need to finish before the trees start to grow leaves and blossom. Later in the year, the group will thin out the apples so other apples will be bigger and healthier.

The group gathers on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and is looking to add a time when working people are available to join the group.