Monitoring 2 Tropical Waves for Development

The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean Sea. Showers and thunderstorm activity associated with this wave remain weak and disorganized. Tropical formation is not expected in the near term as this wave progresses westward in the coming days. Currently, models are not aggressive with tropical development. There is a low chance of a tropical depression or stronger forming in the next 7 days as this wave moves into Bay Campeche. Any system that could form would stay well south of Louisiana and keep impacts minimal to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Also, the NHC is monitoring a weak tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. This wave has a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 7 days as it moves westward. As of today, this does not look like a threat to reach the Gulf but we will be watching it closely. The next names on the list are Beryl and Chris.

