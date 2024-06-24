Caribbean Day festival takes place at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Boathouse

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It is National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Many gathered at the Prospect Park Boathouse in Brooklyn on Sunday to celebrate the rich legacy and diverse cultural contributions of people of the Caribbean Latin-X Diaspora.

“Jamaica!” said Rose Hall proudly as she showcased her tea with herbs from the Caribbean island. It was a day to celebrate Caribbean culture with dance, music, and vendors as part of the “One Love, Little Caribbean Day” in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

Catherine Knights came with her homemade juices. These beverages represent a family tradition.

“We are from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. That’s where all the goodness comes from. Recipes passed down from generation to generation. We have natural juices, sorrel drinks. And all the vibes from the island,” she said.

Fiona Compton is a historian and founder of “Know Your Caribbean.” She came from St. Lucia.

“Just the energy of the Caribbean community here, especially me coming here from the Caribbean, I feel at home,” stated Compton.

According to the organization “I am CARIBBEING,” one in five New Yorkers is of Caribbean descent.

“It is about representation and being seen. I think it is important for us to be celebrated,” said founder Shelley Worrell

This is the third year of the “One Love Little Caribbean Day Festival. A unique way of immersing the entire family in this vibrant culture. Natasha Alexander brought her five-year-old daughter, Anabelle.

“It is important to expose her at a young age of her parents’ culture so she can pass down the tradition to her own children,” said Alexander.

For Zuwa Edobar, being here is an opportunity to educate the community. He does it through his clothing designs.

“I am the culture, I feel the culture, and I am always looking to push forward things that are important to me and my culture.” Said Edobar.

