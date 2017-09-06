Caribbean airport where planes swoop low over a beach destroyed by Hurricane Irma

One of the world's most dangerous airports has been destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

Princess Juliana Airport in St Maarten, where planes swoop low over a beach as they land and take off, has been ripped apart by the 185 mph winds.

The hurricane wrought havoc with rocks smashing into planes and passenger walkways being sent crashing onto the tarmac.

Water flooded the terminal and sand from nearby Maho Beach was blown onto the runway.

Inside the building fittings crumpled as the wind blasted through and outside debris was strewn across the tarmac.

The airport which is on Dutch side of St Martin Island was shut down on Tuesday as a safety precaution.

Princess Juliana airport is sandwiched between a beach on one side and a mountain on the other.

Aircraft leaving and arriving at the airport swoop a matter of feet above the Maho Beach.

For some the danger makes the beach one of the most exciting places to go plane spotting, making it a magnet for thrill seeking tourists.

In July a 57-year-old woman died after being knocked over by the thrust from the engine of a plane which was taking off.

Five years previously a young woman sustained serious injuries after being sent flying by the blast from an aircraft as it was firing up its engines.