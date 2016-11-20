Crew rescued from ship taking on water in English Channel

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Dover, south east England, as a storm, Storm Angus, the year’s first big winter storm in Britain, lashes England’s south coast, Sunday Nov. 20, 2016. Forecasters say winds of 68 mph (110 kph) hit the south coast early Sunday, with a gust of 97 mph (156 kph) recorded offshore. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British coast guards rescued crew members from a damaged cargo ship taking on water in the English Channel Sunday as rain and strong winds lashed England's south coast.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the 650-foot (200-meter) Saga Sky hit a barge full of rocks after losing power and breaking free of its anchor near Dover. A tug was dispatched to tow it to safety.

The agency said 11 of the 23 crew members were winched to safety by helicopters; the rest remained aboard to help get the vessel moving. The ship's hull was damaged but there was no sign of pollution in the water, coast guards said.

The Meteorological Office said 2 inches (54 mm) of rain fell in Exeter, southwest England, during Storm Angus, the first big storm of the autumn-winter season in Britain.

Forecasters said gusts of up to 80 mph (130 kph) hit the south coast, with a gust of 97 mph (156 kph) recorded offshore. Firefighters called to a seafront blaze in the town of Bognor Regis said they struggled to stand up in the strong winds.

The storm was moving away from Britain into the North Sea on Sunday afternoon.