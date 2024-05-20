Cargo ship Dali to be refloated to a marina 8 weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed after it was struck by a large cargo ship, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

Dali, the cargo ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse, is set to move and float out from its current location to a local marina terminal Monday morning, according to officials.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District tweeted on Sunday that it plans to begin the process of moving the DALI from its current location to a marine terminal. The process of moving the ship will take around 18 hours and "ensure all response personnel around the M/V DALI maintain control."

The cargo ship will be escorted by five tug boats to a marina that is 2.5 miles from its current location

The process was set to begin at 2 a.m., and the ship was to be moved at high tide, which starts at 5:24 a.m., because, according to USACE Baltimore, the high tide will be at its peak for a controlled transit.

Sunday update: The refloat/transit of the DALI from its current location to a local marine terminal is tentatively scheduled for Monday morning, with the full sequence estimated to begin roughly 18 hours beforehand, starting midday today, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UW2E9xCeG1 — USACE Baltimore (@USACEBaltimore) May 19, 2024

The ship has remained in the waters near the collapse since it felled the bridge.

Moving the ship is a milestone that will help recover and clear the remaining remnants of the bridge and reopen access to the port, reports CBS News.

What happened during the bridge collapse?

On March 26, early in the morning, the 984-foot container ship struck the bridge, which left it in ruins. A video posted to YouTube shows how the bridge collapsed and plunged into the water that morning.

The incident killed six construction workers who were on the bridge fixing potholes.

On May 7, more than a month after the collapse, the final victim was recovered from the river according to police.

