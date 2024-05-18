Cargo ship at Baltimore Key Bridge collapse site to be refloated, moved

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Unified Command officials announced Saturday that crews plan on refloating the container ship and moving it from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site in Baltimore.

The refloat sequence is slated to start midday on Sunday. During that time, some of the anchors and mooring lines attached to the M/V Dali will be released.

Dive teams will also inspect the area around the ship to confirm all obstacles are out of its path.

Explosives will be used to help free container ship from Baltimore Key Bridge

Once it’s free of its current position, the Dali will begin moving to a local marine terminal, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:24 a.m. Monday during the high tide.

Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali 2.5 miles to the terminal, moving at a pace of about 1 mph.

The Unified Command said the entire refloat and transit sequence will take about 21 hours or longer.

