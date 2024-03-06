CareNow celebrates opening of new location in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CareNow Urgent Care celebrated the opening of a new location, this one in East El Paso.

Today, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to allow the community to tour their facility and meet the providers.

CareNow is an urgent care center for patients who don’t need hospitalization but need urgent treatment. They treat less traumatic care such as sprains, strains, or minor injuries.

The center is affiliated with Las Palmas del Sol, and they have four other centers across town. This new facility is located at 9640 Montwood Drive.

