Carencro High School student shot and killed after getting off school bus in Lafayette Parish

A Carencro High School student was shot and killed Friday while exiting a school bus, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The victim has been identified as Jaylon Joiner, 18.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene after a report of the shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Bradford Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found Joiner suffering from a gunshot wound.

Joiner was transported to a local medical facility, where he died.

Police believe there are multiple suspects involved in this incident and at least one person has been detained by deputies.

This investigation is ongoing.

