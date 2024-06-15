Caregiver charged with sexual abuse of 90-year-old after posting photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee caregiver is being charged with sexual abuse of her elderly patient after she allegedly posted an illicit picture of him on social media.

The Covington Police Department says 34-year-old Cecily Ware has been charged with sexual exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult, unlawful photography in privacy, and neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

According to Covington Police, detectives received a referral from the state Adult Protective Services on June 12. A 90-year-old man has reportedly told APS that his caregiver took pictures of him while he was partially clothed.

After identifying Ware as the caregiver, Covington Police say detectives brought her in for questioning. According to police, detectives learned that Ware took a picture of the “compromised” patient in his wheelchair and posted it on Snapchat.

Ware was booked into the Tipton County Jail and given a $50,000 bond. Covington Police say she has since been released.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner urges anyone in an abusive situation to notify APS at 1-888-277-8366 or visit the APS website.

