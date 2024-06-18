Be careful, Panama City Beach: High risk of rip currents this week

Double-red flags fly Tuesday during rough surf conditions at Dog Beach near Russell-Fields Pier in Panama City Beach.

The National Weather Service says a high risk of rip currents is present until at least late Thursday. This covers Bay, Walton, Gulf and Franklin County beaches.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the service says in its advisory.

Double-red flags were flying Tuesday in Panama City Beach.

"Several days of strong easterly breezes are now underway across the eastern Gulf," the advisory says. "In response, the buoy located about 90 miles south of Apalachicola was observing 8-foot seas early this (Tuesday) morning. These conditions will confidently support a high risk of rip currents through at least Thursday and likely into Friday, when the easterly breezes will start to decrease."

Bay County beaches were under double red flags on Tuesday. That means stay out of the water.

Experts say swimmers should not try to swim against a rip current, directly back to shore, but instead swim parallel to the shore to escape the current.

Future forecast

On Wednesday, the Juneteenth holiday, the National Weather Service says there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. in Panama City Beach. During the day it will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a heat index as high as 103. The forecast calls for winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. The low temperature will be about 75 degrees.

