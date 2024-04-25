CareFlight requested following injury crash in Auglaize County

CareFlight has been requested following an injury crash in Auglaize County early Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wapakoneta post were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Eastbound U.S. 33 at Bay Road on initial reports of an injury crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes are currently closed on EB U.S. 33.

They added when CareFlight arrives, state troopers will close WB U.S. 33.

We are looking to learn more details of this crash and will provide updates.