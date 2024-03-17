Careerline Tech Center students excel at diesel technology competition

HOLLAND — A quartet of students from the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s Careerline Tech Center earned honors at the Regional SkillsUSA Diesel Equipment Technology competition last month.

The competition took place at Lansing Community College on Feb. 23. Students from CTC’s Diesel/Heavy Equipment Mechanics program took the top three places in the Diesel Technology contest, while another student earned second place in the Heavy Equipment Operator contest.

Zackary DeKryger from Allendale High School took first place in the Diesel Technology competition, whole homeschooled students Gavin Grifhorst and Jacob Moore were both awarded second place. Zeeland student Tristan Overweg took second place in the Heavy Equipment Operator category.

From left: Jacob Moore, Gavin Grifhorst and Zackary DeKryger. The students from Careerline Tech Center’s Diesel/Heavy Equipment Mechanics program took the top three places in a recent Diesel Technology contest.

Students spent nearly three hours demonstrating technical skills and knowledge in areas including running engine, drivetrain components, braking system, electrical and hydraulic. Soft skills are also evaluated in a mock employment interview.

“I am excited I was given this opportunity and I’m looking forward to continuing on to higher levels of the competition,” DeKryger stated.

Each student will advance to the state competition, which will take place Saturday, April 13, in Grand Rapids.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

The Diesel/HEM program at CTC offers a two-year program for students. During the first year, they learn about the operation, maintenance, and overhaul of diesel-powered equipment and complete at least one engine overhaul. Students who continue with the program learn to troubleshoot and repair customer-owned equipment in their second year.

“It is rewarding to see students move out of their comfort zone and try new things,” program instructor Jason Alberda wrote in a release. “We are very proud of our program and our students and look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the future.”

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Careerline Tech Center students excel at diesel technology competition