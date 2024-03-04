Career swap: How I went from Parklife to shipbuilding

Billie Waugh started her apprenticeship at BAE Systems at 27-years-old

As a security guard, Billie Waugh worked at festivals like Creamfields, Parklife and Belladrum.

But when work dried up during the Covid lockdowns, she made the decision to change her career.

Now the 28-year-old is an advanced commissioning apprentice at BAE's shipyard in Glasgow, where she checks Royal Navy ships before they are handed over to clients.

She is one of more than 40,000 apprentices in Scotland supporting about 12,000 businesses.

Speaking to BBC Scotland News to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Billie said that she wished she knew about the opportunity years ago.

"I left school at 16, school just made me really anxious," she said.

"Then I went down the art path because I was good at it, but I realised it wasn’t what I really enjoyed."

In her security job, she worked between music venues, corporate events, ballot counts and festivals.

Looking for a career change during lockdown, she decided she wanted to learn a trade while earning money.

Billie works across all ships, but she is currently most involved in HMS Glasgow

"It was once I was approaching 30, I thought I need to do something and then I found the apprenticeship and I thought why didn’t I find this 10 years ago?"

Before she applied for the scheme, she had to pass Higher maths and physics under her own steam.

Now in the second year of the four-year apprenticeship, her job is a mix of administrative tasks and physical work on the ships.

She is responsible for checking everything mechanical and electrical works, from the kettle in the galley to steam turbines.

In her security jobs, she used radios to communicate during festivals. Now she uses radios in loud ship environments.

She is also completing a HNC in marine engineering and will have the option to go on to a HND and possibly a degree.

Having worked in male-dominated industries before, Billie wasn't sure what to expect while working in engineering.

But despite having had negative experiences in the past, she said she was "pleasantly surprised" by BAE Systems.

"I feel like they actually treat you as an individual and support you," she said. "They recognise the hard work that you put in.

"I’d only been there a year and I got a special recognition award and a wee trophy. So personally I really love it."

Gavin worked nightshift in retail, while also juggling childcare before his apprenticeship

Gavin Burgess, from Edinburgh, worked nightshift in retail before starting his apprenticeship at age 34.

It meant he could juggle his childcare responsibilities, enabling his wife to pursue her career.

Now he is working with Thomas & Adamson, a property and construction consultants, while studying building surveying at Edinburgh Napier University.

“Work life and study life can be a balancing act at times however, I am now following my own career path, doing exactly what I want to do," Gavin said.

"The beauty of the apprenticeship is that I can combine studying and work in my chosen industry. I earn as I learn so I am getting paid to qualify in something I love."

Gavin's next step is APC Programme which is chartered building surveyor

Gavin said it was a great relief to find an option where he could get qualified and gain hands-on experience.

“It’s incredible to be working at an international construction company, with so many exciting, high-profile projects in its portfolio," he added.

He said his team were "fantastic" and "incredibly supportive" of one another.

"To anyone who is having doubts, I’d say, you’re never too old to retrain and switch careers.”

Foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeships offer people from the age of 16 and up employment and learning opportunities.

Frank Mitchell, who chairs Skills Development Scotland, said: “Scottish Apprenticeships generate vital skills aligned to economic need, while supporting employers to develop new talent.

“Apprenticeships also provide Scotland with a great social return by giving opportunities of enduring careers for many young people from Scotland’s most deprived areas."

To end Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Scotland’s top apprentices will be recognised at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, in Aberdeen on Friday.