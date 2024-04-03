Career Fair set April 11 at Mount Union

Job-seekers will have the opportunity to speak with companies located in the Stark County area at the Alliance Area Career Fair, which will run 2 to 5 p.m. April 11 at Peterson Field House at University of Mount Union.

Organizers say opportunities will be available for full-time and part-time workers along with those seeking internships. Check out omjwork.com/alliance for information and to register.

Among employers scheduled to be part of the event are MAC Trailer; Canton Drop Forge; NSK Americas; Morgan Engineering Systems; Comfort Inn; AllStaff Careers; Schauer Group; Another Way Home; Alliance City Schools; Forever Lawn; Aultman Health Foundation; Powell Knight Material Technologies; Access Health Stark County; Equitable Advisors; Northwestern Mutual; Aimbridge Fresh Mark; PTC Alliance; Ohio State Highway Patrol; City of Canton; Case Farms; Kimble Companies; Biery Cheese; Minerva Dairy; Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company; Everhart Glass; A.R.E. Accessories; St Luke Lutheran Community; Hendrickson; YWCA of Canton; Gentlebrook; Hickey Metal Fabrication; Loves Snelling Staffing; Superior Dairy; Coastal Pet Products; Erie Insurance; Stark Truss Company; Hall of Fame Village; and JRC.

