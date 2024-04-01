Career Fair to be held in Beaver County

A Job and Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the Beaver Valley Mall in Center Township.

Representatives from more than 60 companies as well as colleges, trade schools and apprenticeship training programs will be available to discuss employment and training opportunities.

The fair is sponsored by PA CareerLink Beaver County and Job Training for Beaver County Inc.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 killed, infant among 3 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County VIDEO:Air travel hits new record as Spring break and Easter travelers collide at Pittsburgh’s airport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts