Need a career change, or your first career? Oklahoma has plenty of education options | Opinion

I love being a CareerTech educator! Every day brings a new opportunity to see the life-changing impact we have on high school students, parents, adult students and businesses in our community.

CareerTech has long served as the economic development arm of education. As we celebrated CareerTech Education month throughout February, I took time to reflect on the many ways both CareerTech and Francis Tuttle Technology Center play a critical role in workforce and economic development. Over the years, Oklahoma CareerTech centers like Francis Tuttle have provided the state with a well-trained workforce.

More: Guest: Why a STEM-trained workforce is key to Oklahoma’s future

Our ability to adapt quickly to changing workforce needs leaves CareerTech best placed to fill the skills gap in our state’s vital industries. Every day, our hard-working instructors and students provide employers with plenty of reasons to keep jobs here and bring more jobs to the state.

Francis Tuttle was founded in 1979 when the world and job market were very different. As workforce needs evolve, Francis Tuttle and CareerTech have kept up with the times by looking to our industry partners for guidance on what the future workforce needs look like in our state and how we can build a skilled workforce around them.

Health care is a perfect example. There is no questioning the need for nurses in Oklahoma hospitals and medical facilities, with staff shortages across the board.

Expanding our Practical Nursing program has offered more opportunities to learn in real-world settings. Our students gain hands-on experience and graduate with a job readily available in an essential and in-demand field.

More: Here's why it will be easier for CareerTech nursing students to earn college credit

Aerospace is another industry that has made its way into our state-of-the-art classrooms. These modern and professionally taught programs produce job opportunities for students within months in critical areas of the aerospace industry, such as sheet metal, composites and aircraft electrical systems.

We still provide training in more traditional careers like culinary, cosmetology and auto service. However, by developing innovative programs in health care, manufacturing, cybersecurity and STEM programs, we are equipping our students with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow. Both adult and high school students have more access than ever to a broader range of options for their career or academic future.

We are not only here to train the next generation of workers but are also here to assist those already working in the industry. We assist local businesses by training incumbent workers and helping companies implement new business solutions. Our customizable training options help companies improve employees’ safety knowledge, add a valuable skill set to their team, adopt a new technology that improves business performance, and provide employees with upward mobility.

The jobs Oklahoma needs to power our economy change constantly. Thanks to their access to CareerTech and Francis Tuttle, Oklahomans can find the educational opportunities they need to gain the skills for the careers they want.

Michelle Keylon

Michelle Keylon is superintendent and CEO of Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How Oklahomans can find opportunities to gain job skills