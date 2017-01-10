The Care Bears are the latest nostalgic cartoon to get the designer collab treatment

The Care Bears are the latest beloved throwback cartoon characters to get a designer reboot! Clothing brand Boy Meets Girl is doing a cute and casual athleisure collection to celebrate the Care Bears’ 35th birthday that will be available at French retailer Colette next month.

For some of us, it’s crazy to realize that the Care Bears are 35 years old! For children of the ’80s, the rainbow-colored, happy bears were everywhere: TV and movie screens, lunchboxes, plush toys and apparel. The brand received an update in 2002 and has been going strong ever since.

The fun and flirty aesthetic of Boy Meets Girl is perfect for this latest incarnation. The 10-piece collection includes comfy sweats, hoodies, and tops retailing between $68 to $115. It’s exclusive to Colette, so if you needed another excuse to go to Paris, now you have one! (But we’re pretty sure you can get it online. Anyway, PARIS!)

Nora Wong, Vice President of domestic licensing for American Greeting Entertainment, told WWD:



“Our 35th anniversary is all about caring, sharing and hugs, so celebrating with Boy Meets Girl and Colette in the city of love is perfect for Care Bears this Valentine’s Day. The success of the Boy Meets Girl x Care Bears 2016 collection has amped up excitement for the loyal fans of both brands, and this exclusive anniversary collection at Colette is a testament to Care Bears as a pop culture, lifestyle brand for fans of all ages.”

Yep, we’re pretty amped for #BMGxCB!

It’s somehow cute, athleisure-ly, and edgy all at the same time!

Show your friends you Care and celebrate #35YearsOfGiving. “They’re not your mother’s Care Bears!” is a surreal statement until you realize that there are actually people alive today who are able to wear these clothes, whose mothers DID have Care Bears.

It’s “Les bisounours” en Français, darling.

This collection is available starting in February from Colette. Also, if you can’t go to Paris, a separate exclusive collection will be sold on boymeetsgirlusa.com!