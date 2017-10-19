Cardinals-Rams Capsule

ARIZONA (3-3) vs. LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-2)

London, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 3

RECORD VS SPREAD — Arizona 1-5, Los Angeles 3-3

SERIES RECORD — Cardinals lead 38-37-2

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Rams 44-6, Jan. 1

LAST WEEK — Cardinals beat Buccaneers 38-33; Rams beat Jaguars 27-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 21, Rams No. 8

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10t), RUSH (32), PASS (3)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (9), PASS (26)

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (13), PASS (10)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS & NOTES — Rams playing third game in London, Cardinals first. Cardinals left for London on Monday (arriving Tuesday), Rams practiced in Jacksonville and arriving in England on Friday. ... This is 77th meeting in regular-season series that dates to 1937. Teams are 5-5 in last 10 meetings. Road team has won last five matchups, but both are far from home this week, although L.A. is designated home team. ... Game will be played at Twickenham Stadium. Rams and Giants played there last year, first non-rugby event ever held there. ... Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson making second trip to London this season. He was there earlier with Saints, was traded last week to Cardinals. ... Peterson voted NFC offensive player of week after rushing for 134 yards, two TDs vs Tampa Bay in Arizona debut. ... Cardinals rushed for 160 yards but still rank last in league at 69.8 yards per game. ... Peterson needs one rushing TD for 100 for career. ... LB/DE Chandler Jones has seven sacks, most in franchise history through six games. ... Arizona has not allowed 100-yard rusher in 19 consecutive games. ... Los Angeles QB Jared Goff has 14 passing plays of at least 25 yards, second only to Tom Brady (18) this season. ... Rams are 3-0 on road for first time since 2001. ... RB Todd Gurley leads Los Angeles in rushing (123 carries, 521 yards) and receiving (23 catches, 245 yards). ... Rams lost in London to New England in 2112 and to Giants in 2016. ... Los Angeles has 21 players who weren't on squad last year. ... Rams once again gave up home game to play in London. ... Fantasy Tip: Peterson, and why not after his big debut.

