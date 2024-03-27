Cardinals holds last concessionaire job fair before Home Opener

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals Home Opener is just over a week away, and the team held one of their final hiring events Tuesday before the Birds take the field.

Mackenzie Rosener, food and beverage director of Delaware North Sports Service, said they’ve had six or seven successful job fairs.

“Our last one is to get that last push,” she said.

Delaware North Sports Service has been the Cardinals concessionaire for over 50 years. They have been looking to fill various part-time gameday positions.

School district refutes Missouri Attorney General’s claims over fight video

“It’s a pretty competitive wage in St. Louis. One of the fun perks (is) coming here,” Rosener said. “The games are exciting. It’s really fun.”

Applications are open for ushers and event attendants. Some applicants were hired on the spot Tuesday.

“It’s a really great turnout…we’ve probably hired about 500 people and will continue to do so as the season starts,” Rosener said.

To view available positions or to apply, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.