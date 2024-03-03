Cardiff Farmer’s Market celebrates first anniversary

CARDIFF, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Cardiff Farmer’s Market celebrated their one-year anniversary on Saturday. The special day featured free treats for the first 150 guests, special prices and dozens of shoppers.

Over its first year, the market has attracted dozens of local farmers, makers, artists and thousands of guests.

Shoppers have been able to grab fresh produce, food sauces, and even unique gift items.

The Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association marked the first year as being in a good place and striving to get better. The association also said they’ve grown with new ideas, such as learning the best places to set up farmers, artists and prepare foods to attract shoppers better.

FOX 5 spoke with Mark Huerta, a farmer with Bee Safe, Inc., about what it is like to be a part of the market during its inaugural year.

“It’s been fantastic actually. It started off very small and it’s been doing really well for us. We built up a nice customer base, we got a lot of return customers now,” said, Mark Huerta, with Bee Safe Inc.

“It’s like a family, we are a little family here. And the more you come, the more you get to see these regular vendors, you ask ‘how’s it going? What’s going on in your life?’ I know one of our vendors, his wife is expecting and it’s very exciting. We didn’t know these people a year ago and now we’ve really gotten to know them,” added Alison Wielechowski, executive director, Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association.

