Cardiff: Council tax on empty homes could go up by 300%

Under the new proposal, the premium would rise incrementally the longer a house has been left empty

Council tax premiums on empty properties in Cardiff could increase by as much as 300%.

Last year, Cardiff council introduced a 100% premium on homes left unoccupied and unfurnished for more than a year.

The new proposal would see the premium rise the longer the house is left.

Houses left empty for two years face a 200% charge, while those empty for three years or more will face the maximum 300% premium.

Chris Weaver, Cardiff council's cabinet member for finance, modernisation and performance, said the aim of the premium was to bring empty homes across the city back into use.

He added: "We are facing a housing crisis and we must do everything in our powers to help house those people who need accommodation.

"Bringing empty homes back into use is one way of helping.

"The longer these properties remain out of use, the more they become a blight on our communities and become a focus of fly-tipping, nuisance, vandalism and criminal activity and if they are boarded up, they can reduce the appeal of an area for everyone."

According to the council, there were 1,563 properties that had been empty for more than six months at any one time as of December last year, with 200 actively monitored by council officials.

Property owners are being encouraged to join the Houses into Homes loan scheme, contact private property developers and give proof of empty status to enable VAT to be reduced on renovation costs.

After the introduction of the 100% premium last year, the council saw 74 fewer properties charged a council tax premium - 808, which is down from 882.

Cllr Weaver added: "This is a start, but suggests that the current level of premium may not be enough to persuade owners to bring long-term empty properties back into occupation."

The proposal will be taken to a vote at a full council meeting which is set to be held at County Hall on Thursday.