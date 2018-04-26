Cardi B's Former Manager Sues Her For $10 Million

The woman who gave the world "Bodak Yellow" is now getting sued for a lot of

The former manager of rapper Cardi B has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the performer. He claims to have turned her into a superstar, but has been left out of her success, according to Page Six.

Cardi B dumped Klenord “Shaft” Raphael last month and signed with Solid Foundation, a management company/label headed by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, according to Variety.

Raphael said her new contract violates the agreement she had with him, according to Billboard.

“While [Raphael] is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, [he] is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint,” a spokesman for Raphael told the publication.

Raphael, who has worked with Cardi B since 2015, claims he helped get her on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” and also connected her with songwriters, producers and music publishers.

In addition, Raphael claims Cardi B defamed him by telling others, including fiancé Offset, that he stole money from her, according to TMZ.

Raphael said Offset texted him in December, saying in part, ”[U] better stop play acting like u don’t know u taking her sh** from her u a snake.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Raphael’s complaint also references her live Instagram feed on March 27, 2018, where Cardi B reportedly disparaged him by saying, “There’s a lot of people that I had to cutoff, a lot of friends, a lot of management, a lot of people that I had to cutoff because ... one thing I notice ... people don’t give a f[*]ck about you.’”