Carbondale joins 'Blueprint Communities' program to create downtown development plan

Carbondale is creating the blueprint for its future.

The city is one of 10 communities across Pennsylvania to become “Blueprint Communities” this year, embarking on a free, 18-month process to create a strategic plan to revitalize its downtown.

Operating through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, the blueprint program works with community teams to create comprehensive revitalization strategies intended to improve the quality of life for residents and focus on building community assets, engage residents, improve local housing and attract new businesses and jobs, according to a news release from the bank.

Carbondale joins Allentown, Berwick, Easton, Harrisburg, Panther Valley communities, Philadelphia, Reading, Sunbury and White Haven. Towns were chosen based on community needs, strong local leadership, existing capacity and a readiness to participate, according to the news release.

The program cycles through Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. When NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania Director of Community Development Todd Pousley heard it would be returning to Pennsylvania, he said he immediately thought of Carbondale. Since 2005, there have been 64 total Blueprint Communities across Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with Pennsylvania accounting for 28 of the communities.

Founded in 1981, NeighborWorks has worked with Carbondale for decades, most recently leading a Community Heart & Soul initiative that helped residents and other stakeholders figure out what they value in the city and what’s important to them, Pousley said. They then developed an action plan to improve the community.

Downtown Carbondale was a frequent topic in the feedback they received from residents, who want to see new and different types of businesses, more community events downtown and improved aesthetics of downtown buildings, he said.

“My hope is that we’re developing a plan that can address those things,” he said.

Examples of projects under the strategic plan could include a facade grant program to improve storefronts on Main Street, efforts to attract new businesses to vacant storefronts or even adding more murals, Pousley said.

Mayor Michele Bannon called the blueprint program the perfect catalyst to create a downtown development plan amid the city’s other ongoing improvement projects. Carbondale completed a Pennsylvania Outdoor Town pilot program intended to make it a better place to live, visit and explore the outdoors, and it is working on a project to improve the neighborhoods surrounding its downtown.

As part of the blueprint program, Carbondale formed a 10-member team with representatives from the city and Lackawanna County, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Greater Carbondale Community Development Corporation, Valley in Motion, Peoples Security Bank & Trust, NeighborWorks, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and a real estate agent, according to a membership roster. To participate, communities have to have a Federal Home Loan Bank member institution as part of their team, and Peoples Security Bank & Trust pledged its support, Pousley said.

Bannon also wants representation from the Carbondale Area School District, as well as more business owners.

“I want this to be a … comprehensive, holistic plan that the community buys into,” Bannon said.

The program is data driven and “founded on the numbers,” Bannon said, explaining she received a comprehensive 300-page binder filled with city data as a Blueprint Community.

Once the strategic plan is complete, the city will seek grant funding and public and private investment to move forward with the projects encompassed in the plan, she said. The plan itself will also make Carbondale more marketable and attractive as it seeks larger grants, Bannon said.

“It’s exciting for me because we get to expand our local leadership by using our own homegrown people, and it brings more people into leadership roles and into pivotal positions with building our community,” she said. “You need input from the community, and you need ideas from the community.”