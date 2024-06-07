Carbon pipeline foes say it would use billions of gallons of Iowa water resources annually

Iowans who oppose Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed $8 billion carbon capture pipeline say the project would consume 3.36 billion gallons of water annually, with most of it coming from deep aquifers that take decades to recharge.

The group, led by the Sierra Club's Iowa Chapter, says the Summit carbon capture pipeline would push the total water used at the 31 ethanol plants participating in the project to 13.5 billion gallons annually, an amount equal to the annual drinking water needs of 529,000 Iowans.

About 90% of the water for Summit's project would likely come from the state's deep aquifers, which experts worry are already stressed, especially following a nearly four-year drought that only recently ended. The project “threatens to drain our aquifers and create a looming water crisis in Iowa,” Jessica Mazour, the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter’s conservation coordinator, said Thursday in an online news conference.

The group calculated Summit’s water use based on data collected at Archers-Daniel-Midland’s carbon capture and sequestration project in Decatur, Illinois. The U.S. Department of Energy partnered with the Chicago-based company to assess its efforts to capture and sequester carbon at the ADM ethanol plant there.

Summit has a permit request pending with the Iowa Utilities Board to build a its pipeline across the state. Altogether, the Ames company seeks to capture carbon dioxide from nearly 60 ethanol plants in five states, liquefy the gas under pressure and transport it through the pipeline to North Dakota, where it would be sequestered deep underground.

Summit, which needs the water to counter the heat generated by the intense pressure of the liquefication process, declined to comment Thursday. When asked in the past about water needs, a spokeswoman has said the company anticipates adding “less than 10%” of the water ethanol plants now use. Summit has never detailed specifically how much water the project would need.

Pipeline supporter: Report's water use estimate 'exaggerated'

Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, speaks at a news conference.

Pipeline supporter Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said in a statement Thursday the report isn't "based in reality."

"There is simply no basis in fact for the numbers they are throwing around," Shaw said. "It appears they have exaggerated the potential water usage by at least a factor of four."

The renewable fuels group and other advocates say carbon capture pipelines are needed for the ethanol industry to remain viable as the nation seeks to cut the greenhouse emissions that contribute to climate change. The federal government is providing lucrative incentives to companies that slash carbon emissions.

The Sierra Club-led group said in its news conference that Iowa's 42 ethanol plants now use about 13.5 billion gallons of water annually, based on their state water permits and the amount used from public water supplies ― the same amount it estimates the 31 seeking connections to the pipeline would use altogether if permitted to add the estimated 3.36 billion gallons of cooling water.

The group, releasing the report Thursday, didn't evaluate how much water would be needed for another carbon capture pipeline across eastern Iowa, proposed by another company, Wolf Carbon Solutions.

Summit, the first carbon capture pipeline proposed in Iowa, has encountered massive opposition, centered primarily on the company's proposed use of eminent domain to force unwilling landowners to sell them access to their property. And while Wolf has said it doesn't plan to use eminent domain, both projects have sparked concern about the pipelines safety and their potential impact on drainage tiles under farm fields the pipelines may pass through.

Opponents ask: Does state know how much demand aquifers can fill?

A sign opposing the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline near Charles City.

The Sierra Club's Mazour said Summit has tried to hide how much water it will need. The group also criticized the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Thursday, saying the agency has failed to adequately scrutinize Summit’s large water permit requests.

Last year, the environmental group asked the state agency to revoke a permit granted to Summit, enabling it to draw nearly 56 million gallons of water a year at an ethanol plant near Lawler in northeast Iowa. Summit also sought to withdraw 28 million gallons a year at a plant near Goldfield in north-central Iowa, a request that’s pending.

The Iowa DNR declined to comment, saying it had not yet reviewed the report.

Officials have raised concern that Iowa businesses, livestock producers, communities and others are withdrawing water faster than it can be recharged in the Jordan aquifer, which underlies most of Iowa, and the Dakota aquifer in western Iowa.

“Iowa DNR has the duty to protect Iowa’s water resources for the beneficial use of the people of Iowa. Instead, over the years, DNR has been handing out water use permits like candy, with no consideration of the impact on our groundwater resources,” said Wally Taylor, attorney for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter.

Taylor said the state's water permit assessment provides "no reference to the amount of water in the aquifer ... nor how the requested withdrawal would impact the aquifer."

Don Johannsen, a retired engineer and owner of land in the Summit pipeline's path, said he used ADM and the Energy Department's data to calculate how much water is needed with carbon capture and sequestration, which would be more than Summit requested when seeking the Lawler water permit.

Jessica Wiskus, an owner of land in the path of the Wolf pipeline, said the energy department and ADM study was "field tested," based on data collected over 15 years.

Wiskus said the Sierra Club and landowners want the Iowa DNR to deny any new permits for carbon capture pipelines and work with the Iowa Geological Survey to determine how much water is in the state's deep aquifers. While the state Legislature provided $250,000 this year to begin studying the state's water resources, she and others said more money is needed. "The Legislature needs to fund an aquifer study annually," Wiskus said.

"We ask that, as the DNR revises their rules this year, it ensures that water is not being overdrawn from aquifers, that water is withdrawn only for beneficial use, and that water permit applications are evaluated carefully on a case by case basis," she said.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

