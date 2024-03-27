Carbon monoxide sensor goes off at Dobbs Elementary, school evacuated as precaution

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of its elementary schools has been evacuated.

Carbon monoxide sensor went off at Dobbs Elementary School in southeast Atlanta just after 7:15 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials evacuated the school as a precaution and notified parents. Atlanta Fire crews are on the scene along with the APS facilities team to determine what caused the sensor to go off.

This is a developing story. We’ll have updates as we get them on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS