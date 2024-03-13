Carbon monoxide death at The Evergreen State College is tied to water heater, staff error

An investigation into a student carbon monoxide death at The Evergreen State College has found fault in three areas, including problems associated with a tankless water heater, Washington State Patrol announced Wednesday.

The poisoning killed Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, of Dupont, as well as the hospitalizations of two female students, ages 19 and 20. All were found the evening of Dec. 11 in their on-campus modular apartment, Unit No. 305. A responding Evergreen police officer was also impacted by the gas leak and needed subsequent medical attention and hospitalization, according to State Patrol.

State Patrol hired Bison Engineering, a Texas-based forensic engineering firm to investigate the incident. Based on a review of that investigation, WSP has concluded the following:

▪ A significant carbon monoxide leak occurred due to the improper installation of air intake and exhaust venting for the new tankless water heater inside modular apartment No. 305 on Dec. 4, a week before the poisoning.

▪ The carbon monoxide detectors sounding on Dec. 11 should have been treated as a real carbon monoxide event. Instead, they were treated as a faulty detector and/or a fault of the fire alarm system.

▪ There was a lack of training and/or understanding of the functions of the fire alarm/carbon monoxide systems by employees and residence maintenance personnel at the college.

The mistaken assumption that the sounding of the carbon monoxide alarms was not a real event was one of several key contributors to this tragedy, State Patrol officials said.

During the investigation, carbon monoxide concentrations greater than 4,000 parts per million were recorded inside the utility room and concentrations greater than 1,000 ppm were recorded inside one of the bedrooms of unit No. 305, according to State Patrol.

“After 20 minutes of exposure to 800 ppm or higher, physical symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and convulsions can occur with possible fatality within one hour,” the findings read.

The WSP report has been shared with the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the college. The Olympian is set to meet with college representatives Wednesday morning.

“This was a tragic yet avoidable situation,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste in a statement.

Check back for updates to this story.