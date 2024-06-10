Carbon County rollover crash sends one person to hospital

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on Sunday.

Officials told 28/22 News PSP Pocono troopers were called to Exit 95 of Interstate 476 Northbound around 5:00 p.m. for one car involved in a rollover crash.

According to PSP Highspire Corporal Smith, the crash sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, crews were still on scene as of 8:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will give updates as new information is made available.

