Carbon Chicken Project aims to clean Illinois River watershed by removing poultry litter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A research project turned startup business aims to reduce the carbon footprint of farmers.

The Carbon Chicken Project in Fayetteville wants to clean the Illinois River watershed. It does so by removing surplus poultry litter and turning it into a fertilizer that can be distributed to farmers who need the nutrients.

The company’s CEO Jody Hardin says it addresses environmental challenges while opening new avenues for profitability and sustainability in the poultry industry.

“Farmers who want to be regenerative, they want to go from a conventional farming model to a regenerative, organic model and they want to sequester carbon. Well, right now, there’s no tool to do that with,” Hardin said.

Hardin says the goal is for everyone using the fertilizer to become carbon-negative, meaning they remove more carbon from the atmosphere than they create.

