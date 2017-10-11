Cara Delevingne Shares Disturbing Experiences With Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne is speaking out about her own disturbing encounter with Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by multiple women spanning three decades.

Cara Delevingne is speaking out about her own disturbing encounter with Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by multiple women spanning three decades.

The bisexual actress and model sent a statement to reporter Yashar Ali Wednesday (she posted the statement to her personal Instagram account soon after) detailing alleged experiences involving the film executive, including shaming her sexuality and attempting to proposition her with another woman.

“When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media,” Delevingne, 25, wrote in the statement shared on Twitter. “It was a very odd and uncomfortable call. I answered none of this questions and hurried off the phone, but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

(Delevingne has been public about her sexuality since at least 2015.)

I just received this statement from @Caradelevingne detailing her experience with Harvey Weinstein. Thank you, Cara. pic.twitter.com/SA1D05lYH4 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 11, 2017

A year or two after that call, she says she met with Weinstein about a film role in a hotel and he invited her up to his room. When Delevingne attempted to decline, she says his assistant encouraged her to go with him.

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she said. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing.”

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.

After attempting to use singing as a distraction, she said she had to leave. Weinstein allegedly walked her to the door and “tried to kiss me on the lips.”

After that incident, she said she felt “guilty” for doing the movie ― presumably the historical drama “Tulip Fever,” filmed in 2014 and released last month ― and felt she “didn’t deserve the part.”

She remained silent about what had happened to her until now for fear of hurting his family, and praised the many women who have spoken out against him. Other actresses who have come forward against Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and more.