Cara Delevingne says her 'heart is broken' after massive fire destroys California home

Cara Delevingne's "heart is broken" after a massive fire erupted at her Studio City, California, home early Friday.

"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have," Delevingne said on social media Friday. She also thanked the firefighters and people who helped to put out the fire, "from the bottom of my heart."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 6,650-square-foot, two-story house at 6:13 a.m. and found a fire had broken out that "consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

Image: A fire-damaged property, which appears to belong to Cara Delevingne (Jae C. Hong / AP)

Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the home — Delevingne is in London starring as Sally Bowles in "Cabaret" — they began to fight the flames, according to the Fire Department, but as they hosed down the house, the roof collapsed.

"Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters 2 hours and 16 minutes to access, confine and extinguish the flames," the department said.

The LAFD said one firefighter was transported to a local hospital in "fair condition" and one of the home's occupants had minor smoke inhalation.

In a separate Instagram story, Delevingne confirmed her two cats, who live at the residence, were OK.

