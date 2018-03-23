Car in U.S. Air Force base crash was loaded with propane tanks: media

(Reuters) - The car that erupted in flames on Wednesday after running through the gate at a U.S. Air Force base in northern California was loaded with propane tanks that the driver deliberately ignited, media outlets reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene at Travis Air Force Base, which is about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of San Francisco. No one else was hurt, the base said in a statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Air Force are treating the fiery crash as an act of terrorism, CBS News and other outlets reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. They believe the driver deliberately ignited the propane, CBS reported.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the Air Force base did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday morning.





