Car Thief Caught When BMW Remotely Locks Him Inside the Car

A Seattle car thief probably thought he had it made when he stumbled upon a BMW 550i with the keys left inside. Instead, the luxury car turned into a mobile detention unit when BMW remotely locked the guy inside the vehicle and the police came to get him.

According to the SPD Blotter blog on the city of Seattle's website, the BMW's owner had just gotten married the previous day and loaned the car to a friend. Around 5 a.m. last Wednesday, the owner realized the car was stolen and called the cops.

Says SPD Blotter:

Officers contacted BMW corporate, which was able to track the vehicle to the 2100 block of NE 63rd Street. When officers pulled up on the block around 5:45 AM, they found the BMW parked in an alley, still running, with a man asleep in the driver's seat. ... Officers roused the suspect, who quickly, but unsuccessfully, tried to drive away. Police arrested the 38-year-old man, and found he was carrying a small amount of methamphetamine.

Remember, would-be thieves: Everything is connected now.

