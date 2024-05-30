Car thief abandons attempt to steal idling SUV with baby left inside

May 30—Niagara Falls police are investigating the attempted theft of an SUV with a 1-month-old child inside at 84th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman reported to police that she pulled up to a business in the area about 5:30 p.m. and left her '24 Chevy Trax's engine running with her 1-month-old child in the vehicle while she went inside to fax a paper. While inside the business, the woman said she noticed a man in a hoodie and a ski mask was in the Trax attempting to drive off. The woman said she ran out of the business and began yelling that her baby was in the car.

At that point, the man stopped the SUV, jumped out with her purse and ran west through the parking lot. The purse contained her driver's license and the key fob to the Trax.

A witness reported seeing the man "pacing" the parking lot with a woman prior to attempting to steal the car.

Detectives were called to the scene to continue an investigation.

With the woman's key fob stolen, the Trax had to be towed from the lot.