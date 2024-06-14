Car thefts spiked in South Bend in May, so police offer tips for protecting your vehicle

Some thieves who are targeting newer Kia and Hyundai models have found out how to steal the vehicles without triggering alarms. Photo courtesy of Wauwatosa, Wisc. Police Department

SOUTH BEND — Though the city has generally seen crime rates dropping, hitting levels lower than before the pandemic began, there is one type of crime South Bend police are seeing increase greatly.

Motor vehicle thefts nearly doubled in May, increasing from 26 to 51. The police department alerted the public to an uptick in Kia thefts in a Facebook post on May 15, urging the community to remain vigilant as the department investigates.

The department reported, "Over the past several weeks, our department has recorded multiple thefts or attempted thefts of newer model Kia vehicles. Some of those stolen vehicles have since been recovered."

With warmer weather, windows rolled down and a lot of people walking in the streets, Officer Joseph Cole said, there's more opportunity for motor vehicle theft.

A 2022 viral video demonstrated techniques to steal newer Kia and Hyundai models; however, the South Bend Police Department said all vehicle models are at risk of theft.

They provided tips to protect vehicles from theft:

Consider buying a steering wheel lock.

Park in well-lit areas.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with your engine running.

Lock your car and take your keys with you.

Contact your dealership for potential software updates or recall notices.

Motor vehicle thefts rose in May 2024 in South Bend's east region near the University of Notre Dame.

Police said the increases were sharpest in the city's east and south regions, nearly tripling in those areas, while the west region held steady. According to the May crime statistics, the east region increased from 6 to 17 vehicle thefts, and the south region rose from 8 to 22. The west region had the same 12 as last month.

Motor vehicle thefts rose in May 2024 in South Bend's east region near Indiana University South Bend.

Some common neighborhoods for the thefts on the city's east side were near the University of Notre Dame by South Bend Avenue and Ironwood Drive and by Indiana University South Bend by Ironwood Drive and Pleasant Street, according to police.

Motor Vehicle Larceny was prevalent on the city's south side with incidents between Ewing and Bowman Streets in the South Bend Police Department's May 2024 Crime Statistics.

Vehicle thefts also occurred in clusters near the apartment complexes Miami Hills and Irish Hills, police said.

