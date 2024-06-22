Car submerged in 6 feet of water after crashing into Foster Lake, driver not found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities were unable to locate an occupant of a car that crashed into Foster Lake on Friday afternoon, the Sweet Home Fire District announced.

Authorities were dispatched to the crash around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle had gone into the water off the Foster Dam.

“Bystanders reported that they witnessed the crash and did not see any occupants escape the vehicle,” authorities said. “One firefighter and one officer went over the bank to the scene where bystanders were in the water over (the) top of the vehicle attempting to reach it and search for any occupants.”

Search and rescue officials searched for the driver of a car that went into Foster Lake on June 21, 2024 (Sweet Home Fire District)

Emergency service personnel entered the water and attempted to get inside the car, which was submerged in about six feet of water to search for the occupants. However, attempts to locate any occupants of the vehicle were unsuccessful.

After 45 minutes of searching, the rescue was terminated. The scene was eventually turned over to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that the driver was the only suspected occupant.

No other details are available at this time.

