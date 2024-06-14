Car stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Collierville during oil change appointment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s Mercedes Benz was stolen off the Mercedes-Benz of Collierville lot while getting an oil change on Wednesday.

Steven McGarity says it started when he took his daughter’s 2015 Mercedes-Benz to get serviced on South Houston Levee Road in Collierville.

“She needed the oil changed and a headlight bulb,” McGarity said.

He then described how employees informed him that he was leaving with nothing.

“He showed me the video, the video was showing that the car was actually getting stolen,” McGarity said.

In the video, you can see an employee drive the car out of the shop. That is when the car thief approaches the employee and gets the keys without showing any proof he should be driving the car.

“But it didn’t seem like hostile,” McGarity said.

McGarity goes on to say instead of the agency apologizing, they told him to call his daughter’s insurance company.

“If you look on the invoice, it states that we’re not reliable or responsible for any theft of a property or vehicles,” McGarity said. “How can I see what’s on the invoice when I haven’t even paid for the services rendered.”

Luckily, Collierville Police say they were able to find the car outside a business in Memphis.

“Looked like they went on a joyride of drinking and getting high,” McGarity said.

The family says they are happy they get the car back but they are still scared and want Mercedes-Benz of Collierville to admit they are at fault.

“My purpose of it is for them to try to better themselves and what they’re doing because the service was not good at all,” McGarity said.

WREG has reached out to Mercedes-Benz of Collierville for a statement, but so far they have not responded.

Collierville Police tell us they have arrested Sylvester Otis and charged him with Theft of a Motor Vehicle near Macon Road and Dexter Road. Otis is being held on a $120,000 bond.

