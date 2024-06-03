Woman dead after car theft, crash in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone stole a car with a woman inside it in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Police said that at about 1:10 p.m., they received a call about a stolen car in the 100 block of Irving St. NW. at Washington Hospital Center.

The victim said that their parent was in the car when the accused thief drove off.

MPD said that an officer was driving when they saw a car crash into a building at 6th Street and D Street NW. The officer saw the driver try to flee and detained the driver.





The passenger, the woman, was seriously injured. DC Fire and EMS gave her aid and transported her, but MPD later confirmed that she had died.

MPD said that the suspect was an adult woman. Police were still investigating.

